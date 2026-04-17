Abe Safa Expands Market Presence Across Myrtle Beach Real Estate Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Myrtle Beach, SC, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abe Safa, a licensed real estate agent with Century 21 The Harrelson Group, expands his market presence across the Myrtle Beach real estate and Grand Strand real estate market, with continued activity serving both buyers and sellers across homes, condos, and investment properties.







Abe Safa Sales Team

Safa, who is widely recognized as an experienced Myrtle Beach Realtor, works with clients throughout Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Market Common, Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Conway, and Little River. His expanded presence reflects ongoing demand across Myrtle Beach homes for sale, Myrtle Beach condos for sale, and coastal investment opportunities throughout the region.

Over the past decade, Safa has participated in more than 1,300 transactions across the Myrtle Beach real estate market, including residential homes, oceanfront condos Myrtle Beach properties, vacation homes, and Myrtle Beach investment property opportunities.

Market Expansion Across the Grand Strand

The continued expansion of Abe Safa's activity reflects broader movement within the Myrtle Beach real estate team landscape, where demand remains steady among both local and relocating buyers.

Safa's work includes assisting clients who want to buy a home in Myrtle Beach, sell a home in Myrtle Beach, or evaluate opportunities in North Myrtle Beach real estate and surrounding coastal communities.

“As the market changes, sellers need clear data and a strong strategy,” Safa said.“Pricing and positioning a property correctly is what drives results in today's environment.”

Data-Driven Approach to Myrtle Beach Real Estate

Safa's approach to Myrtle Beach real estate is based on real-time market data, including median sale prices, inventory levels, days on market, and absorption rates. These factors help guide pricing decisions for both Myrtle Beach homes for sale and Myrtle Beach condos for sale.

Condominium transactions in particular often require additional analysis due to HOA structures, insurance considerations, and rental restrictions that impact both buyers and sellers.

The Myrtle Beach Realtor approach also includes evaluating oceanfront condos Myrtle Beach properties, where pricing, location, and rental potential can vary significantly from building to building.

Condo and Investment Market Activity

The Myrtle Beach investment property market continues to attract both local and out-of-state buyers, supported by strong tourism demand and short-term rental activity across the Grand Strand.

Safa assists clients in evaluating cap rates, rental income potential, and long-term appreciation trends, particularly in high-demand coastal zones where oceanfront condos Myrtle Beach properties remain active investment targets.

Transaction Support Across Coastal South Carolina

Real estate transactions across Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand real estate market typically involve pricing strategy, marketing exposure, negotiation, inspections, and closing coordination.

Safa provides guidance throughout each stage of the process, helping clients navigate both buying and selling conditions in a competitive market environment.

Digital Presence and Market Visibility

As more clients search online for terms such as Myrtle Beach Realtor, Myrtle Beach homes for sale, and sell a home in Myrtle Beach, digital visibility has become an important part of real estate engagement.

Information on recent transactions, market insights, and property examples is available at , including residential sales and condo activity throughout the Myrtle Beach real estate market.

Additional listings, resources, and updates are available at , covering Myrtle Beach condos for sale, Myrtle Beach homes for sale, and broader Grand Strand real estate activity.

Market Outlook

The Myrtle Beach real estate market continues to evolve as migration trends, interest rates, and seasonal demand shape buyer and seller behavior across the Grand Strand real estate region.

As conditions shift, factors such as pricing strategy, local expertise, and property-specific analysis remain central to successful outcomes for those looking to buy a home in Myrtle Beach or sell a home in Myrtle Beach.

For more information, visit or contact Abe Safa at (843) 360-2145 or....

Readers and potential clients are also encouraged to connect with the Abe Safa Sales Team across its official digital and social media platforms to stay updated on the latest property listings, market insights, and real estate opportunities throughout Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. The team actively shares valuable content, including new home listings, community highlights, real estate tips, and market updates across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, X (formerly Twitter), Zillow, Yelp, and the official blog at .

These platforms provide an ongoing resource for buyers, sellers, and investors seeking expert guidance and up-to-date information on the Myrtle Beach real estate market.

Century 21 The Harrelson Group

About Abe Safa

Abe Safa is a licensed real estate agent with Century 21 The Harrelson Group, specializing in helping clients buy and sell homes and condos throughout Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. With over 1,300 properties closed in the past decade, Safa is known for his data-driven approach, strategic marketing, and strong negotiation skills. A 30+ year local resident, he provides in-depth market insight and personalized guidance to every client. Focused on delivering measurable results, Abe Safa is a trusted choice for homeowners and investors seeking a proven, high-performing real estate professional.









CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Century 21 The Harrelson Group Contact Person: Abe Safa Email:... Phone: (843)-360-2145 Country: United States Website: