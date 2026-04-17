Police Detain Russian Agent For Preparing Strike On Air Defense Positions In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SSU stated this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

It has been established that Russian forces planned to carry out targeted strikes against Ukraine's air defense units protecting the coastal area. The enemy intelligence service was particularly focused on mobile fire groups, positions of surface-to-air missile systems, and radar stations.

To identify target locations and transmit them to the FSB, the agent traveled by public transport along areas near the Black Sea coast. When she identified military objects, she would conduct further reconnaissance on foot, take photos and videos, and record their locations on Google Maps. She then saved screenshots of electronic coordinates on her phone and accumulated intelligence data to later pass to her Russian handler via an anonymous messenger chat.

The SSU documented her activities and detained her "in the act" while she was recording the positions of Ukrainian defense forces on her smartphone.

The suspect turned out to be a local shop assistant. She reportedly came to the attention of Russian intelligence while searching for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

Arson suspect recruited by Russia detained in Lutsk

She has been charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As Ukrinform reports, earlier this week another Russian agent was detained who, on April 2, in real time guided Russian kamikaze drones onto targets in Kharkiv.

Photo: SSU