Asia FX Talking: North-South Divide

USD/CNY: CNY has entered our bullish scenarioUSD/KRW: KRW to benefit from larger foreign investmentUSD/IDR: Weak external balances to keep IDR under pressureUSD/INR: INR remains vulnerable to higher oil pricesUSD/PHP: Oil prices to keep PHP weakerUSD/SGD: Relative outperformer in the regionUSD/TWD: TWD recovered slightly over the past month

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