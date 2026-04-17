MESIS Students Excel In CBSE Board Exam 2025-2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School, Abu Hamour Branch, (MESIS) has once again upheld its tradition of academic excellence by achieving a remarkable 100 percent pass rate in the CBSE Class X Board Examination 2025–26.

Out of 142 students who appeared, all successfully passed the examination.

A total of 121 students secured Distinction, 19 achieved First Class, and 2 obtained Second Class. Notably, 60 students scored 90 percent and above, reflecting the school's high academic standards. The top performers are Ayesha Mohammed Nadeem Shaikh (99.2 percent), Amina Shirin Arippettamannil (98.6 percent ), and Iman Mustafa Sange (98.2 percent). The school also recorded 13 centums across subjects.

With an impressive school average of 86 percent, the results stand as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of students, along with the unwavering support of teachers and parents.

The Management and Principal congratulated all stakeholders for this commendable achievement.