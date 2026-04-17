Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market To Expand Significantly By 2034 With Advancements In Novel Therapies And Rising Disease Awareness, Reports Delveinsight

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"Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market"Leading Osteogenesis Imperfecta companies operating in the market include Amgen, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Angitia, Sanofi, Mereo BioPharma, among others.

The Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) market is expected to witness notable growth over the coming years, driven by increasing awareness, advancements in treatment approaches, and ongoing research in rare genetic disorders. According to DelveInsight, the Osteogenesis Imperfecta market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 30 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR through 2034.

DelveInsight's latest report, “Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034,” provides a comprehensive evaluation of the disease landscape, including historical and forecasted epidemiology and evolving therapeutic trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Discover key Osteogenesis Imperfecta market trends, treatment advancements, and emerging therapies shaping the future landscape. Access the sample report here:

Key Highlights from the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Report



On December 15, 2025, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. initiated a clinical study exclusively in Japan. The study includes a screening phase, followed by an open-label treatment period and an extension phase. Patients enrolled in the study will receive setrusumab therapy for up to 24 months during the treatment phase, followed by continued administration in the extension period. Treatment will continue until the therapy becomes commercially available in Japan, consent is withdrawn, or the study is terminated.

On December 12, 2025, Amgen announced a Phase III clinical trial to evaluate romosozumab over a 12-month period compared to bisphosphonate therapies. The study aims to assess outcomes such as reduction in clinical fractures, overall fracture incidence, and improvement in lumbar spine bone mineral density (BMD) scores.

In 2023, the total prevalent population of Osteogenesis Imperfecta in the United States was estimated at approximately 40,000 cases, and this number is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Within the U.S., around 20,000 cases were associated with COL1A1 gene mutations, nearly 7,000 cases were linked to COL1A2 mutations, and approximately 800 cases were attributed to other genetic variants in 2023.

Among the EU4 countries and the United Kingdom, Germany reported the highest share of OI prevalence at nearly 25%, followed by France at around 20% in 2023.

Globally, Osteogenesis Imperfecta prevalence is estimated to range between 6 to 7 cases per 100,000 individuals, with severity varying depending on genetic mutations.

In the 7MM, Japan contributed approximately 10% to the total treated OI cases in 2023, indicating a smaller yet important market segment.

Leading companies operating in the Osteogenesis Imperfecta space include Amgen, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Angitia, Sanofi, Mereo BioPharma, among others. Prominent therapies under development or in use include UX143 (setrusumab), EVENITY (romosozumab), PROLIA (denosumab), and additional pipeline candidates.

Align your business strategies with evolving Osteogenesis Imperfecta market dynamics, request a sample report today:

Osteogenesis Imperfecta: Disease Overview

Osteogenesis Imperfecta is a rare, inherited connective tissue disorder primarily characterized by brittle bones that fracture easily, often with minimal trauma. The condition arises due to defects in the production or structure of type I collagen, a critical component of bone strength.

The clinical presentation of OI varies widely, ranging from mild forms with infrequent fractures to severe, life-threatening cases involving multiple fractures, skeletal deformities, and growth impairments. Additional symptoms may include blue sclera, hearing loss, dental abnormalities (dentinogenesis imperfecta), joint laxity, and cardiopulmonary complications in severe cases.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Epidemiological Segmentation in the 7MM

The report provides detailed epidemiological segmentation of Osteogenesis Imperfecta across the seven major markets, including:



Total prevalent cases of Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Diagnosed patient population

Gene-specific mutation cases

Type-specific distribution Total treated cases

Explore detailed Osteogenesis Imperfecta epidemiological insights and prevalence trends:

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Landscape

The Osteogenesis Imperfecta treatment market is evolving steadily, supported by increasing recognition of the disease and improvements in diagnostic capabilities. Treatment strategies primarily focus on reducing fracture risk, enhancing bone strength, and improving overall quality of life.

Current management approaches involve a combination of pharmacological treatments, surgical interventions, and supportive therapies. Bisphosphonates remain the standard of care, particularly in pediatric populations, due to their ability to increase bone density and reduce fracture frequency.

In addition to traditional therapies, emerging approaches such as anabolic agents, gene-based therapies, and novel bone-targeting treatments are gaining traction as research progresses, offering new hope for improved patient outcomes.

Emerging Therapies Transforming the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market

EVENITY (romosozumab) – Amgen/UCB Romosozumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits sclerostin, a protein that regulates bone metabolism. By promoting bone formation and reducing bone resorption, EVENITY enhances bone density and strength. It is currently approved for osteoporosis treatment and is being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials for Osteogenesis Imperfecta in pediatric patients.

Setrusumab (UX143) – Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals/Mereo BioPharma Setrusumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit sclerostin and stimulate bone formation. By improving collagen production and bone mineral density, it aims to strengthen bones and reduce fracture risk. This therapy is also in Phase III development for pediatric OI patients.

Learn more about emerging Osteogenesis Imperfecta therapies and key companies in the Osteogenesis Imperfecta market:

Key Companies in the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market

Major players actively involved in developing therapies for Osteogenesis Imperfecta include Amgen, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Angitia, Sanofi, Mereo BioPharma, and others. These companies are investing heavily in R&D to introduce innovative therapies and improve treatment outcomes.

Scope of the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Report



Coverage: United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), United Kingdom, and Japan

Study Period: 2020–2034

Key Companies: Amgen, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Angitia, Sanofi, Mereo BioPharma, and others

Key Therapies: UX143 (setrusumab), EVENITY (romosozumab), PROLIA (denosumab), among others

Comprehensive analysis of current and emerging therapies

Evaluation of market drivers, barriers, and competitive landscape Insights into unmet needs, KOL perspectives, and reimbursement scenarios

Understand country-wise treatment approaches and market trends, download the full report:

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Overview at A Glance

5. Key Osteogenesis Imperfecta Events

6. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Epidemiology and Market Methodology

7. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Background and Overview

8. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment and Management

9. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Patient Journey

11. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Marketed Drugs

12. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Discontinued Product

13. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Emerging Drugs

14. Osteogenesis Imperfecta: Seven Major Market Analysis

15. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Unmet Needs

16. Osteogenesis Imperfecta SWOT Analysis

17. Osteogenesis Imperfecta KOL Views

18. Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Access and Reimbursement

19. Appendix

20. Delveinsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About Delveinsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare consulting and market research firm specializing in life sciences. The company provides high-quality, data-driven insights and customized research solutions to support strategic decision-making for global clients. With a team of experienced analysts and deep industry expertise, DelveInsight delivers actionable intelligence to help organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.