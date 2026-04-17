Persefoni Yacht Named Among The Greek Islands' Most Celebrated Superyachts As Mediterranean Season Approaches

MENAFN - GetNews) As the Mediterranean superyacht season prepares to open across Greece's extraordinary island groups, one vessel is drawing particular attention from the global yachting community: the Persefoni yacht, a 53.8-metre Italian motor yacht that has become one of the Aegean's most recognised and admired superyachts. Built by the prestigious Mariotti Yachts shipyard in Genoa in 2012 and comprehensively refitted in 2023, Persefoni is managed by Emperio Yachting Alliance, a boutique luxury yacht management agency dedicated to maintaining the vessel at the absolute pinnacle of the superyacht experience.

The Persefoni yacht takes her name directly from Greek mythology - Persephone, goddess of spring and daughter of Zeus - a name that signals precisely where this vessel belongs. With a range of 5,000 nautical miles supported by twin Caterpillar engines and a 150,000-litre fuel capacity, Persefoni is uniquely positioned to explore the full breadth of Greece's four major island groups across a single extended season: the Saronic Gulf, the Cyclades, the Ionian Islands, and the Dodecanese.

Greece offers one of the longest yachting seasons in the Mediterranean, with warm seas and blue skies from May through mid-October. Its more than 2,000 islands and 9,000 miles of coastline create a cruising ground of extraordinary variety - from the volcanic drama of Santorini and the animated harbours of Mykonos in the Cyclades, to the crystalline bays of Kefalonia and Zakynthos in the Ionian, and the medieval grandeur of Rhodes in the Dodecanese. The Saronic Gulf, stepping southward from Athens, provides an ideal opening to the season - ancient harbours, hidden coves, and crystalline anchorages within easy reach of the Greek capital.

Designed inside and out by the acclaimed Florentine studio Luca Dini Design & Architecture, Persefoni carries an exceptional gross tonnage of 928 GT across a 10.5-metre beam - creating living volumes that far exceed expectations for a vessel of her length. Expansive windows draw the Aegean light into every interior space, and the master suite features hydraulic balconies that open directly over the water, dissolving the boundary between the private interior and the Greek seascape beyond. Six staterooms accommodate 12 guests in spaces of genuine palatial generosity.

A professional crew of 13, ensures every aspect of the Persefoni experience is seamless and deeply personalised. The vessel's world-class chef - whose credentials include training at one of Athens' finest Michelin-recognised restaurants - crafts daily menus celebrating the finest seasonal produce of the Greek islands: fresh seafood from local fishermen, volcanic-soil produce from Santorini, wild herbs from Ionian hillsides, and cold island wines from producers whose bottles rarely travel beyond their own archipelago.

Persefoni's water sports programme - including two Yamaha WaveRunners, two F5S SEABOBs, an E-Foil, paddleboards, kayaks, and a Castoldi Jet Tender - is deployed from a dedicated beach club at the waterline, placing the extraordinary natural world of the Aegean directly at guests' feet. A Peloton bike, Tonal fitness equipment, and a dedicated massage room complete an onboard wellness offering designed for guests who understand that genuine luxury means having every option available.

Built to Lloyds classification and operating in full MCA compliance, the Persefoni yacht continues to set the standard for superyacht excellence in the Greek islands - a vessel managed, maintained, and operated with an uncompromising commitment to quality that is recognised throughout the international yachting community.

For full vessel specifications, photography, and further information, visit the Persefoni yacht website.