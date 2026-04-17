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Russian Drone Strike Hits Warehouses Near Kherson, Sparks Fire

Russian Drone Strike Hits Warehouses Near Kherson, Sparks Fire


2026-04-17 07:07:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Yaroslav Shanko, chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram and shared a video of its aftermath.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the suburbs of Kherson," Shanko said.

He noted that Russian drones struck civilian warehouse facilities in Zelenivka, where construction materials, agricultural machinery, and seeds were stored. The strike triggered a fire, with wooden materials catching flame.

Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipro, three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times since morning

The blaze spread to the surrounding area, damaging a nearby private home.

As reported earlier, on the morning of April 17, Russian forces also attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

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