Russian Drone Strike Hits Warehouses Near Kherson, Sparks Fire
"The enemy continues to terrorize the suburbs of Kherson," Shanko said.
He noted that Russian drones struck civilian warehouse facilities in Zelenivka, where construction materials, agricultural machinery, and seeds were stored. The strike triggered a fire, with wooden materials catching flame.Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipro, three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times since morning
The blaze spread to the surrounding area, damaging a nearby private home.
As reported earlier, on the morning of April 17, Russian forces also attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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