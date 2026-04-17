Stalin Hails Delimitation Bill Failure Says 'TN Fought, TN Won'

After the Constitution Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed the outcome and said that the delimitation is about representation, which must strengthen the Union, "not weaken its balance."

'The South Stood United'

In a post on X, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu fought and the state has won. Notably, Stalin-led DMK and its allies have been quite vocal against the delimitation bill, asserting that the passage of the Bill would weaken the voice of the Southern states. "TN fought. TN won. Delimitation is about representation, about who gets a voice in India's democracy. It must strengthen the Union, not weaken its balance. Guided by Periyar, inspired by Anna, and strengthened by Kalaignar, Tamil Nadu has always stood for justice, dignity, and federalism," Stalin said. "The South stood united and made its voice heard. Democracy prevailed," he added.

The Tamil Nadu CM further emphasised that they never opposed delimitation but asked for a process that is consulted. "We never opposed delimitation. We asked for fairness, for a process that is consulted, thought through, and agreed upon. Not one pushed through for political gain. This is our resolve: every time Tamil Nadu's rights are challenged, every time its identity or culture is questioned, and every time the federal spirit of India is tested, Tamil Nadu will rise united and unwavering," MK Stalin posted on X.

"My sincere thanks to all opposition parties who stood united," he said.

Bill Fails to Secure Two-Thirds Majority

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said.

After the Lok Sabha did not pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had no intention to pursue the two other bills.

While motions for the introduction of Constitution Amendment Bills are adopted by simple majority, a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting is required for adoption of effective clauses and motions for consideration and passing of these Bills. (ANI)

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