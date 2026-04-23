Tamil Nadu: 56.81 Pc Voter Turnout Till 1 Pm

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 56.81 per cent till 1 p.m. on Thursday as polling progressed steadily across all 234 Assembly constituencies in a single phase election marked by a four-cornered contest.

The battle features the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-led front, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

A total of 4,023 candidates are in the fray, with over 5.73 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots.

Among districts, Tiruppur registered the highest turnout at 62.97 per cent, followed by Namakkal (62.51 per cent), Erode (61.79 per cent) and Salem (61.42 per cent). The Nilgiris recorded the lowest turnout at 50.42 per cent, with Kanyakumari (50.35 per cent) and Tirunelveli (50.73 per cent) also witnessing relatively lower participation.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam cast his vote in Periyakulam in Theni district. Speaking to reporters, he said the political impact of Vijay would be known only after the results are declared.

Film personalities also joined voters in exercising their franchise and appealed for greater participation. Director K. Bhagyaraj voted in Chennai's Thousand Lights constituency along with his family and urged voters, especially the youth, to think about the next five years while casting their vote.

Actor Yogi Babu cast his vote in the Maduravoyal constituency after standing in a queue, and called upon citizens to recognise the importance of voting and ensure they take part in the democratic process.

Meanwhile, election authorities acted against violations of poll rules. In Tirupattur, a TVK functionary was arrested for allegedly recording a video inside a polling booth while casting his vote, which is prohibited under Election Commission norms.

Polling is being conducted under tight security arrangements across the State, with officials closely monitoring the process to ensure free and fair elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.