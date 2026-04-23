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Microsoft to Invest USD17.9B in Australia’s AI Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Microsoft unveiled a landmark commitment Thursday to pour 17.9 billion U.S. dollars into artificial intelligence infrastructure across Australia over the next three years — the technology giant's single largest country-level investment in its history.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese jointly announced the 25 billion Australian dollar ($17.9 billion U.S.) package in Sydney, outlining plans to dramatically scale up Microsoft's AI supercomputing and cloud infrastructure footprint while simultaneously strengthening Australia's cyber defenses.
The sweeping investment package encompasses funding for new data centers, an AI skills training initiative targeting three million Australian workers, and deepened collaboration between Microsoft and the federal government on cybersecurity and national resilience.
"Australia has an enormous opportunity to translate AI into real economic growth and societal benefit," Nadella said. "That is why we are making our largest investment in Australia to date."
Prime Minister Albanese welcomed the pledge, framing it as a vehicle for Australia to seize the economic promise of artificial intelligence while building the safeguards necessary to manage its risks.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese jointly announced the 25 billion Australian dollar ($17.9 billion U.S.) package in Sydney, outlining plans to dramatically scale up Microsoft's AI supercomputing and cloud infrastructure footprint while simultaneously strengthening Australia's cyber defenses.
The sweeping investment package encompasses funding for new data centers, an AI skills training initiative targeting three million Australian workers, and deepened collaboration between Microsoft and the federal government on cybersecurity and national resilience.
"Australia has an enormous opportunity to translate AI into real economic growth and societal benefit," Nadella said. "That is why we are making our largest investment in Australia to date."
Prime Minister Albanese welcomed the pledge, framing it as a vehicle for Australia to seize the economic promise of artificial intelligence while building the safeguards necessary to manage its risks.
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