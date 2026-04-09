Swiss Commercial Vehicle Market Sees Early Year Growth

The share of all-electric vehicles in sales has continued to rise.

From January to March 2026, a total of 9,406 commercial vehicles were put on the road, as reported by the Swiss Automobile Import Association.

This corresponds to an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period last year. For heavy commercial vehicles over 3.5 tonnes, the increase was almost 16%.

The proportion of purely electric vehicles among heavy commercial vehicles was 26.8% in the first quarter.

According to the industry association, the high market demand in this category is generated by the current subsidy system. The situation is different for light commercial vehicles, i.e. delivery vans and light articulated lorries up to 3.5 tonnes total weight. Growth there has been significantly slower.

Vehicles that have a total weight of 3.5 to 4.25 tonnes due to their battery weight are still“travelling with the handbrake on”, writes the association.

Legislators and politicians have recognised that further hurdles need to be removed in order to accelerate the switch to emission-free delivery vans.

The government is examining the responses to a consultation on further simplifications.

This content was published on Sep 26, 2025 The Swiss government wants to tax electric vehicles more heavily from 2030.

Adapted from German by AI/mga