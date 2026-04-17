Rajnath Singh Blasts Opposition's 'Anti-Women Character' Over Bill

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described the defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha as an "extremely unfortunate" day for Indian democracy, asserting that the Opposition has exposed its "anti-women character" by voting against the Bill.

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it. A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting. In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

Rajnath Singh Slams Opposition's 'Narrow Political Interests'

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Today's day is extremely unfortunate in the history of Indian democracy. During the special session of Parliament, the NDA government had introduced the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha to provide one-third reservation to women. The Congress-led INDIA alliance has today exposed its anti-women character by voting against this bill in the Lok Sabha."

Singh emphasised that the bill was an opportunity to empower Nari Shakti and give them due respect. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to all parties to rise above partisan politics and heed the voice of their conscience, but the opposition sacrificed women's empowerment and respect for women at the altar of their narrow political interests. The entire country will always remember that the opposition placed its political self-interest above the national interest and societal good," he said.

Asserting that the move has exposed the difference between the Opposition's words and actions, Rajnath Singh said that it has made the NDA's resolve to empower women even stronger. "This anti-women decision of the opposition has exposed the difference between their words and actions. Now the people of the country will demand answers from them themselves. Even though the bill did not pass in the Lok Sabha, our resolve has become even stronger. The NDA government will continue the fight for women's respect and empowerment ahead as well," Rajnath Singh said.

'Insult to Nari Shakti Will Not Be Forgiven': Piyush Goyal

Similarly, expressing deep disappointment over the voting outcome during the special session, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said that Opposition celebrating the defeat of the Bill meant for women's reservation was "shocking."

"The Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and the INDI Alliance came together not to debate, but to block the passage of a crucial Constitution Amendment Bill for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. A bill that sought to guarantee 33% reservation for women was not just rejected, but shockingly celebrated with victory slogans," Goyal said.

"By stalling this bill, they have denied women their rightful representation in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. This is not an isolated act. It is a pattern. A pattern of resisting empowerment, fearing change, and placing political insecurity above national progress," he said.

Goyal further said that the opposition's mindset stands exposed, neither aligned with the interests of women nor with the aspirations of a rising India. "This insult to our Nari Shakti will neither be forgotten nor forgiven. It will travel far and wide, echoing across every constituency, every state, and every election. The women of India will remember who stood with them and who stood against them," Piyush Goyal added. (ANI)

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