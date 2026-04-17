YAS MARINA CIRCUIT HOSTS SPECIAL TRAINYAS EVENT: ONE FLAG, ONE WALK, ONE COMMUNITY

Community walk attended by DOH Undersecretary H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, ADPHC Director General H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Ethara CEO Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, and YMC General Manager Ali Al Beshr

Special TrainYAS edition presented by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre reinforces the unity, strength and resilience of the community

Event held in partnership with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, National Ambulance and Ethara on 15 April

Abu Dhabi, UAE – April 2026: Yas Marina Circuit hosted a special edition of its flagship TrainYAS community fitness programme on 15 April, bringing together thousands of participants from 105 nationalities in a powerful display of unity, movement, and shared purpose.

Presented by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the event transformed fitness activity into a broader community moment, reinforcing how collective participation plays a critical role in building connection and wellbeing.

Under the theme of One Flag, One Walk, One Community, residents from across the UAE came together in a shared experience that highlighted the strength of the community in a gathering that showcased the importance of social connection.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said:“Health is built in moments like these, when communities come together, move together, and support one another. What we witnessed today goes beyond physical activity; it reflects a deep sense of national pride and belonging, where people unite under one flag with a shared commitment to wellbeing. Initiatives like TrainYAS help translate that spirit into lasting habits that strengthen both individual health and the fabric of our society.”

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said:“This edition of TrainYAS showcased the resilient community we live in. One Flag, One Walk, One Community showed how powerful it can be when people come together with a shared purpose, and we are proud to provide a platform that highlights the sense of unity within the UAE.”

The event featured a unity walk around the iconic circuit, alongside activities including the UAE National Anthem and family-friendly engagements, creating a vibrant atmosphere where participants proudly wore national colours and carried UAE flags in a shared expression of belonging.

As one of the UAE's most popular community programmes, TrainYAS continues to play a key role in encouraging active lifestyles while fostering a strong sense of community spirit across the Emirate.

This special edition further highlighted Yas Marina Circuit's ongoing commitment to community engagement, health and wellbeing, and creating inclusive experiences that resonate beyond motorsport.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and operated by Ethara, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

ABOUT ABU DHABI PUBLIC HEALTH CENTRE ADPHC:

Established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADPHC is the emirate's dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, the Centre leads efforts to protect and promote well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and partnerships, ADPHC works to build a healthier, safer community in line with Abu Dhabi's vision for proactive and sustainable healthcare.