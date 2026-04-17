Safadi Urges Stronger Global Action To Sustain Lebanon Ceasefire, Support Its Sovereignty

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Antalya, Apr. 17 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, stressed on Friday the need for coordinated regional and international efforts to sustain the ceasefire in Lebanon and support the Lebanese government in extending its sovereignty across all its territory, ensuring that arms remain exclusively in the hands of the state.Safadi commended the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump in reaching the ceasefire agreement, highlighting its importance for regional stability.During meetings held with counterparts and officials participating in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Safadi called on the international community to adopt firm and effective positions to safeguard security and stability in the region.He warned against escalating Israeli policies and attacks targeting Lebanon, Syria, and the occupied West Bank, noting continued settlement expansion, annexation of Palestinian land, and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites. He described these actions as a serious undermining of prospects for a just peace and a blatant violation of international law.Safadi also emphasized the importance of implementing all elements of President Trump's plan aimed at achieving stability in Gaza, including ensuring the adequate and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip.In his discussions, Safadi underlined the need for ongoing efforts to build on the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, with the goal of reaching a lasting solution that addresses the root causes of regional tensions, ensures adherence to international law, and respects state sovereignty and freedom of navigation.Reaffirming Jordan's position, Safadi said the Kingdom will continue working toward achieving regional security and stability, as well as a just and lasting peace that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state on their national soil, based on the two-state solution.He also reiterated Jordan's full solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, supporting all measures taken to protect their security, stability, and the safety of their citizens.On the sidelines of the forum, Safadi held meetings with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani; Yemen's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shaea Mohsen Al-Zandani; Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf; Lithuania's Foreign Minister K?stutis Budrys; Bolivia's Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo; and the U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack.The talks also explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation across economic, tourism, investment, and defense sectors.