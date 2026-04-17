Want To Become Cabin Crew? Flydubai Announces New Jobs
- By: Meher Dhanjal
Flydubai, a Dubai-based carrier, is now looking for cabin crew according to a job posting it has made on LinkedIn.
The airline said: "If you are passionate about people, are hardworking and have an unwavering commitment to provide a great experience then we would like to hear from you"Recommended For You
It also detailed a list of minimum requirements to become cabin crew, while stating that there will be a training bond of $2,650 (Dh9,700) for the first year.
Here is the full list of minimum requirements:
. Must be at least 21 years old
. Minimum height of 158cm, in accordance with our safety regulations
. Well-groomed and professional appearance, in line with flydubai's grooming standards
. No visible tattoos while in uniform
. Possession of a valid passport
. In good health, with the ability to pass an aero medical examination
. Fluent in written and spoken English; proficiency in additional languages is an advantage
. Confident in the water when wearing a flotation aid/life jacket
. Willing to work irregular hours, including weekends, holidays, and overnight shifts
. Enthusiastic and proactive, with a passion for delivering excellent service
. Respectful, adaptable, and willing to work in a multi-cultural team environment
. Must have a safety-conscious attitude and ability to respond to emergencies in a calm and effective manner
. Willing to relocate to Dubai, (UAE)
. High school diploma is essential
. International aviation experience is an advantage
. 1 year of experience in a customer service role, ideally in aviation, hospitality, or retail
Cabin crew will get a basic salary with housing and transportation of Dh8,275. There will also be a variable flying pay of Dh4,500 per month, based on an average of 90 flying hours.
Benefits include: medical insurance, end of service benefit, paid leave of 30 days per year, annual leave ticket, concessional tickets for family and friends, and an open-ended contract.ALSO READ
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