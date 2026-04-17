Gold Forex Forecast 17/04: Drifts Near 50-Day EMA (Chart)
- The gold market has been fairly noisy during the trading session on Thursday as we initially did try to rally, but it looks very much like a market that is moving in reaction to interest rates. The interest rates in the United States that I follow the most would be the 10-year note and it is currently hanging around the 4.30% level.
To the upside, I think the 5,000 level is an area that a lot of people will be watching because it is a large round psychologically significant figure and an area where we've seen significant support and resistance in the past. The idea of getting to that next big figure does make sense to me, but that doesn't mean we get there right away. It also doesn't mean that it's an easy move. I prefer to buy short-term dips, but you have to keep an eye on the 10-year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our Gold price forecast? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
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