Under Secretary Dinanno's Travel To Chile And Argentina

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas G. DiNanno will travel to Santiago, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, from April 17-25, 2026.

In Chile, Under Secretary DiNanno will meet with senior Chilean government officials to discuss regional security threats, shared law enforcement interests, and opportunities to deepen bilateral and regional security cooperation.

In Argentina, Under Secretary DiNanno will meet with Argentine government officials and attend the opening of the Regional Center to Address Drug Trafficking and Related Crimes.

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