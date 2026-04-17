Advanced Magnetic Materials Market Analysis And Outlook Till 2035: Automotive And Electronics Industries Spur Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities lie in rare-earth and soft magnetic materials, with expanding end-use in electric vehicles, electronics, and power generation, particularly in Asia-Pacific

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Magnetic Materials Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Magnetic Material, Type of End-User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global advanced magnetic materials market is on a significant growth trajectory, expected to expand from USD 28.23 billion in the current year to USD 64.67 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period. The burgeoning demand is driven by advancements across various sectors including automotive, electronics, and renewable energy.

Market Segmentation Insights

Magnetic Material Types: The market is divided into categories such as Alnico Magnets, Ferrite Magnets, Permanent Magnet Materials, Rare-earth Magnets, Semi-Hard Magnetic Materials, and Soft Magnetic Materials. Presently, the Permanent Magnet Materials segment holds a major market share due to their exceptional magnetic properties, vital for applications demanding strong magnetic fields. However, Soft Magnetic Materials are projected to see higher growth due to their role in electronic devices and power generation.

End-User Industries: Segments include Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Medical, and Power Generation. The Automotive sector currently leads the market share, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the Electronics sector is poised for accelerated growth, supported by innovations in consumer electronics and telecommunications.

Company Size: The market includes both Large Enterprises and Small to Medium Enterprises. Although Large Enterprises currently dominate in terms of market share, Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to grow rapidly due to their ability to innovate and adapt swiftly to changing market dynamics.

Geographical Reach: Key regions include North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. Asia-Pacific holds the lion's share, credited to its flourishing automotive sector, renewable energy adoption, and extensive medical sector demands. Favorable economic conditions and stringent regulations in the region further propel market growth.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The advanced magnetic materials market is characterized by robust growth patterns, thanks to their critical role in enhancing the performance of electronic devices, automotive components, and renewable energy systems. This demand is underscored by the materials' pivotal contribution to energy efficiency and technological advancements. These materials, notably including Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) and Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) magnets, are essential for manufacturing high-performance motors, sensors, and transformers. The ongoing transition towards energy-efficient vehicles and renewable energy sources, particularly in wind energy, further accelerates market growth.

Research Insights:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Extensive assessment highlighting growth potential across magnetic material types, end-users, company sizes, and regions.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis based on establishment year, size, headquarters location, and ownership structure of players in the market.

Company Profiles: Detailed insights on prominent players, including financial performance and recent developments.

Megatrends and Patent Analysis: Examination of industry megatrends and patent activities related to advanced magnetic materials. SWOT and Value Chain Analysis: Strategic assessments revealing key market dynamics and stakeholder roles.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Candela Technology

Duffy Electric Boat

Eco Marine Power

Elco Motor Yachts

Evoy

Ferretti

LEHR

Misty Harbor Boats

Nibbi

Pure Watercraft

RAND Boats

Ruban Bleu

Siemens

Silent Yachts

Symphony Boat

Torqeedo Vision Marine Technologies

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