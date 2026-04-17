Kyivstar To Release 1Q26 Earnings Update On May 13, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KYIV, Dubai and NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) (“Kyivstar” or“the Group”), Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to trade on the Nasdaq, today confirms that the Group will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, at 8:00 GST (0:00 EST) on May 13, 2026.

Kyivstar will also host a results conference call with senior management at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST) the following day, on May 14, 2026.

1Q26 results conference call

To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser:

Once registered, a registration confirmation will be sent to the email address provided during registration with a link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.

We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the webcast link, but if you prefer to dial in, please use the dial-in details.

Join the Conversation Live

In addition to the webcast, the conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube. This option allows you to follow the discussion in real time from any device without the need for registration or dial-in details. Simply click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser:

Q&A

If you wish to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the 'Yes' option on the 'Will you be asking questions live on the call?' dropdown. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking 'Connect to meeting'.

You will be brought into a zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation and once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the 'raise hand button' on the bottom of your zoom screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question.

To facilitate engagement with our shareholders, Kyivstar Group also invites you to submit your questions directly to our Investor Relations team at ....

We look forward to your participation.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

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Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving more than 22.4 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of December 31, 2025. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more.

JSC Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq.

The company contributes to overcoming the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated over UAH 4.4 billion to support the Defense Forces, its subscribers, and the implementation of social projects. JSC Kyivstar has operated in Ukraine for 28 years and is recognized as the largest taxpayer in the digital communications market, a top employer, and a socially responsible company.

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Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute Kyivstar Group's strategic plans, operating results, targets or financial positions. There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of Kyivstar cannot predict with accuracy or even anticipate and which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to Kyivstar's ability to achieve anticipated results and business objectives, among others discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” included in the Kyivstar's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar. Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact information

Kyivstar Group Ltd

Investor Relations

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