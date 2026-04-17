TCS Nashik Case Twist: Nida Khan Was 'Telecaller, Not HR Head', Claims Report

The investigation into the TCS Nashik sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion case has taken a dramatic turn after fresh reports suggested that absconding accused Nida Khan may not have held the senior HR role that was widely reported earlier.

According to multiple reports, TCS officials have informed investigators that Nida Khan worked as a telecaller at the Nashik facility and was not the head of human resources, contrary to earlier claims that placed her at the centre of the office's internal complaint system. The clarification has shifted attention toward how confusion over employee roles may have shaped public understanding of the case.

The development comes as police continue probing allegations of sexual harassment, coercion and attempted religious conversion made by several women employees at the TCS business process outsourcing unit in Nashik. Nida Khan remains one of the key accused and is reportedly still absconding as authorities try to determine what role she played in the wider network under investigation.

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One of the most debated aspects of the case has been whether complaints from women employees were ignored for years. Investigators are now examining whether grievance redressal systems inside the office failed regardless of Khan's official designation. Internal records and complaint trails are reportedly being reviewed to understand who received complaints and whether any warning signs were overlooked.

India Today quoted sources as saying that the rise in complaints may partly reflect stronger reporting systems rather than a sudden increase in misconduct, noting,“the increase in complaints could also be due to better awareness and improved reporting mechanisms.” That observation has added another layer to the debate over whether the case exposes systemic failures in workplace compliance.

Meanwhile, the Nashik office remains operational, with TCS maintaining that the company is cooperating fully with law enforcement while conducting its own internal review. The company has already suspended several employees linked to the investigation and reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to harassment allegations.

Also Read: 'Thank God I Survived': TCS Nashik Employee's Chilling Claim In Harassment Row

The revelation about Nida Khan's reported designation has now become a crucial detail in the case, because it could influence both legal accountability and public perception. Investigators are expected to verify her exact role, reporting structure and level of authority as they continue examining whether the company's safeguards failed employees who said they repeatedly sought help.

As the probe widens, the TCS Nashik case is increasingly being seen as not just a criminal investigation, but also a test of how major companies respond when internal complaints escalate into a national controversy.