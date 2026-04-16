Brazil Never Supported Russia's War Against Ukraine Lula
According to Lula, at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, "both sides and their allies had illusions of a quick victory." He suggested that then-U.S. President Joe Biden expected a rapid defeat of Russian forces, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin anticipated swiftly taking control of all of Ukraine.
"Brazil has been very critical. It has never recognized Russia's right to invade Ukrainian territory. Brazil has always stated that the solution lies in negotiations," he said.Read also: Brazil sees Ukraine as important actor in global food security chain – ambassador
Lula noted that the war has now lasted more than four years, causing massive human and financial losses.
He also expressed doubt that hostilities would end anytime soon without external mediation, adding that neither side has yet achieved its objectives in the war.
The Ukrainian-Brazilian Central Representation earlier criticized Brazil's decision to abstain in a UN vote calling on Russia to immediately return abducted Ukrainian children.
Photo: Facebook / Lula / Ricardo Stuckert
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