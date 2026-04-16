Advance Displays Announces New Corporate Headquarters and Distribution Center in Riverton, Utah

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Expansion to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Customer Service

Salt Lake City, UT, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advance Displays, a leading provider of retail fixtures and Lozier shelving solutions, today announced the development of a new corporate headquarters and distribution center in Riverton, Utah. The new facility, currently under construction, is scheduled to open on August 1, 2026.







Rendering of Advance Displays' new Riverton, Utah headquarters, scheduled to open August 2026.

The new location will bring together Advance Displays' existing Salt Lake City and Riverton operations into a single, centralized facility designed to support continued growth, improve operational efficiency, and enhance service for customers nationwide.

“At Advance Displays, our Core Values guide how we operate and how we serve our customers,” said Rick Lucking, CEO.“This investment reflects those values in action. By bringing our teams together and expanding our capabilities, we are strengthening our ability to support our customers today and into the future.”

The Riverton headquarters will feature expanded production space, increased warehouse and distribution capacity, and a dedicated storefront designed to better serve local customers. The consolidation of operations will improve collaboration across teams, streamline workflows, and strengthen the company's ability to deliver accurate, timely solutions.

“This is more than a new building,” Lucking added.“It's a long-term investment in our people, our processes, and the partnerships we've built with our customers. As we continue to grow, this facility ensures we are positioned to grow alongside them.”

Advance Displays has experienced steady growth in recent years by aligning its operations with customer needs and maintaining a strong focus on execution, reliability, and partnership. In June of last year, they opened a 300,000 sq ft facility in Alabama, and recently established an international division. The new Riverton facility represents the next step in that continued evolution.

Construction is currently underway, with progress continuing through the summer. Additional details, including grand opening information, will be shared in the coming months.

For more information about Advance Displays and updates on the new Riverton headquarters, visit .

About Advance Displays

Advance Displays is a leading provider of Lozier shelving, retail fixtures, and display solutions, serving customers across the United States and Internationally. As the largest Lozier Certified Provider, Advance Displays delivers reliable products, accurate order fulfillment, and expert support to retailers, contractors, and businesses of all sizes.

Construction underway on Advance Displays' new Riverton, Utah headquarters, scheduled to open August 2026.

Press Inquiries

Advance Displays

12722 S 4000 W, Suite 1300

Riverton, UT 84096

(801) 262-3414

dustin [at]

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: