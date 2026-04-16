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South Plains Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend


2026-04-16 04:16:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUBBOCK, Texas, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on May 11, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 27, 2026.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit for more information.


Contact:		 Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
...

(866) 771-3347

Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.


MENAFN16042026004107003653ID1110993795



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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