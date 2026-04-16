Prataprao Jadhav Leads Discussion On Future Of Ayush Sector​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav on Thursday kicked off discussions at the“Chintan Shivir 2026,” an event organised to discuss key policies, strengthen institutions, and plan the future of the Ayush sector.​

Jadhav said that the Chintan Shivir reflects the government's resolve to strengthen policy direction and effective implementation in the Ayush sector.​

Building on the foundation of the first Shivir, he noted that the current conclave aims to review progress, identify gaps, and chart a practical, future-ready roadmap.​

He also highlighted the growing relevance of Ayush in addressing lifestyle disorders through its holistic approach, aligned with the vision of“One Earth, One Family, One Future” and the call for“Heal in India, Heal by India.”​

The two-day strategic brainstorming event in Delhi will witness various sessions dedicated to diverse Ayush domains and is scheduled to conclude on Friday.​

Jadhav said that the increased budgetary allocation reflects the government's commitment to strengthening education, research, infrastructure, and global outreach in the Ayush sector.​

He emphasised the need for evidence-based research, inter-ministerial convergence, and a whole-of-government approach, while calling for greater focus on innovation, digitalisation, entrepreneurship, and public awareness.​

Urging stakeholders to translate deliberations into actionable outcomes at the grassroots level, he expressed confidence that Ayush will play a key role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.​

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the Chintan Shivir serves as a key platform for reviewing progress and shaping the future roadmap of the Ayush sector.​

He noted that under the guidance of Jadhav, the Ministry is advancing Ayush through integration of traditional knowledge with modern science, alongside strengthening research, global collaboration and public outreach.​

He expressed confidence that the deliberations will translate into actionable, time-bound outcomes contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.​

A highlight of the inaugural session was the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, and the General Insurance Council, marking a significant step towards expanding insurance coverage and improving claim settlement mechanisms for Ayush treatments.​

Prof. P.K. Prajapati, Director, AIIA and Kasturi Sengupta, Secretary General, General Insurance Council, exchanged the MoU.​

The Union Ayush Minister launched the Ministry's official WhatsApp channel to facilitate real-time communication and citizen engagement.​