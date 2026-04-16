Scrap Gold Recycling Industry Research Report 2026: Trends, Key Dynamics, Forecasts, Competitive Landscape Featuring Prominent Players - Umicore, Aurubis, Boliden, Dillon Gage, Elemetal, Sipi Metals
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$16.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$23.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- Processing Technique: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Other Processing Techniques Scrap: New Scrap Metal Recycling, Old Scrap Metal Recycling Application: Jewelry, Catalysts, Electronics, Batteries, Other Applications
Subsegments:
- Pyrometallurgical: Direct Smelting, Cupellation, Fire Assay Hydrometallurgical: Aqua Regia Leaching, Cyanidation, Chlorine Leaching Other Processing Techniques: Electrolytic Refining, Bioleaching
Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market Trends and Strategies
- Rising Collection of Discarded Gold Jewelry Growing Refining and Reuse of Precious Metals Increasing Focus on Sustainable Gold Recovery Expansion of Recycling Facilities and Processing Units Strengthening Demand for Reprocessed Industrial Gold
Companies Featured
- Umicore N.V. Aurubis AG Boliden AB Dillon Gage Inc. Elemetal LLC Sipi Metals Corporation Metallix Refining Inc. Gannon & Scott United Precious Metal Refining Inc. David H. Fell & Company Inc. RPM Industries LLC Garfield Refining Gold Refiners LLC Mid-States Recycling & Refining Inc. Arch Enterprises Inc. Manhattan Gold & Silver Northern Refineries Inc. Geib Refining Corporation Republic Metals Corporation Doral Refining Corporation.
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Scrap Gold Recycling Market
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