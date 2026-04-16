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Pakistan PM Visits Qatar to Support Iran–US Diplomatic Efforts

Pakistan PM Visits Qatar to Support Iran–US Diplomatic Efforts


2026-04-16 09:04:01
(MENAFN) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha on Thursday as part of a diplomatic initiative aimed at encouraging progress toward an agreement between Iran and the United States.

Sharif landed at Hamad International Airport at the beginning of a working visit to Qatar, according to a Qatari news agency.

The trip forms the second stop in a three-country regional tour that began in Saudi Arabia and is scheduled to conclude in Türkiye.

During his visit on Wednesday, Sharif held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, where discussions included Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, according to a statement from the Pakistani prime minister’s office.

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