Tajikistan Records Significant Cargo Transportation Growth In 2M2026
Data obtained by the Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that cargo transportation from January to February 2026 reached 22.3 million tons, marking a 14.8% year-on-year increase.
In comparison, February 2025 recorded a 6.6% rise in cargo volumes compared to February 2024, and the cumulative growth for January to February 2025 was 10.9%, suggesting an acceleration in the transport sector's expansion.
Meanwhile, Tajikistan continues to invest in the development of its transport and logistics infrastructure, recognizing cargo transportation as a crucial indicator of overall economic performance and a driver of trade connectivity and economic activity.
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