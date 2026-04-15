As artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in healthcare systems, the demand for professionals who can operate across research, governance, and large scale implementation continues to grow. The field increasingly requires individuals who not only develop and deploy machine learning systems but also contribute to the scientific standards by which such systems are evaluated. Among the professionals meeting this demand is Arpit Gupta, Senior Director of Predictive Analytics and Data Science at CareSource, one of the largest nonprofit Medicaid managed care organizations in the United States.

Gupta's peer reviewed research reflects an exceptional level of contribution to some of the most pressing challenges facing public healthcare programs. His study,“AI-Driven Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Detection in Medicaid Claims Using Graph Neural Networks,” published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Advanced Scientific Research in March 2026, addresses a problem that costs the Medicaid system billions annually. Traditional detection methods treat each claim independently, often failing to identify coordinated fraud patterns across providers, patients, and facilities. Gupta's framework introduces a fundamentally different approach by modeling claims as interconnected networks, where relationships between entities become central to detection.

This paper has now been awarded the Best Paper Award by the Journal of Advanced Scientific Research (Volume 17, Issue 03, 2026). The award, presented on March 20, 2026, recognizes the paper for its excellence in clarity of presentation and its valuable contribution to the field.

The results demonstrate outstanding performance improvements over conventional approaches. Using advanced graph based architectures, the model significantly outperforms widely used methods such as logistic regression and ensemble-based classifiers. Importantly, the framework incorporates explain ability features, enabling investigators and regulators to understand why specific claims are flagged an essential capability in highly regulated healthcare environments. This work represents an extraordinary contribution to a policy critical domain where improved detection directly impacts public expenditure and system integrity.

Beyond research, Gupta has earned sustained international recognition through his role as an industry judge for the Globee Awards. He has served across multiple award cycles, evaluating artificial intelligence and technology innovations submitted by organizations worldwide. Participation in such globally recognized judging panels reflects a high level of trust in his expertise and positions him among professionals entrusted with assessing cutting edge advancements in AI.

His recognition extends to invitation based participation in prominent industry forums. Gupta has contributed as an expert at Cincinnati AI Week, where discussions focused on scalable artificial intelligence systems and modern data infrastructure. He has also been invited to present at the Databricks Data and AI Summit, a leading global conference on data and machine learning, where he shared insights on enterprise-scale AI deployment in healthcare. These invitations underscore his standing as a practitioner whose expertise is recognized by both industry and technical communities.

In addition to research and industry engagement, Gupta has contributed to scientific peer review for publications affiliated with IEEE, one of the world's leading professional organizations in engineering and technology. Participation in peer review reflects recognition by the academic and technical community, as it requires the ability to evaluate the rigor and significance of emerging research. His involvement in this process highlights the breadth of his contributions across both applied and scholarly dimensions of artificial intelligence.

Gupta's work is further grounded in enterprise level implementation at scale. His contributions to predictive analytics in healthcare include the development of models that support improved care management and operational decision making. In parallel, he has led efforts to establish AI governance frameworks addressing fairness, transparency, and model monitoring key considerations as healthcare systems adopt machine learning in high stakes environments.

Taken together, Gupta's research, international judging experience, invited speaking engagements, and contributions to scientific peer review reflect an extraordinary level of recognition and impact in the field of healthcare artificial intelligence. His work demonstrates exceptional expertise and positions him among a select group of professionals contributing meaningfully to the advancement of AI in healthcare systems worldwide.

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