Telangana Taking Steps To Become Aerospace Hub, Says Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) The government is taking planned steps to develop Telangana into a strategic aerospace hub for the country, aligned with future industry needs, state minister for industries and information technology, D. Sridhar Babu, said on Friday.

He stated that with an estimated demand for 42,000 new aircraft over the next 20 years (as projected by Boeing and Airbus), Hyderabad is being positioned to capture this opportunity.

Speaking at the national conference organised by the Aeronautical Society of India in Hyderabad, he identified future-driving technologies such as drones, reusable rockets, AI-based avionics, 3D printing, and advanced materials as key to the aerospace sector's evolution, and said Telangana is preparing accordingly.

He noted that over 1,500 MSMEs in Hyderabad are already supplying components to global aerospace giants, strengthening the“Made in Telangana” brand. With strong infrastructure, aerospace parks, R&D institutions, and a skilled talent pool, Telangana is attracting global aerospace investments, he said.

The minister invited industrialists, scientists, engineers, and innovators to collaborate with the state government in shaping the future of aerospace from Hyderabad.

Sridhar Babu stressed the need to develop domestic testing and certification infrastructure, as reliance on foreign facilities currently increases costs and delays production by 18–24 months. He called for central support to establish world-class certification systems in Hyderabad.

The minister emphasised the need to build a strong ecosystem that can adapt to global challenges and changes in the aerospace sector.

He said that regions capable of integrating R&D, advanced manufacturing, and certification and compliance will emerge as global leaders in aerospace. The state is focusing on developing such an integrated ecosystem.

The minister noted that aerospace is no longer limited to manufacturing but represents a nation's strategic strength and confidence. While countries like the US, Russia, and European nations once dominated the sector, India is now playing a key role in the global supply chain.

Citing global reports, he pointed out that although India has the largest pool of scientists and engineers, less than 30 per cent of research transitions into commercial manufacturing. The state government aims to bridge this gap by converting research into market-ready products.

He also highlighted that 74 per cent of global aerospace CEOs now prioritise supply chain strength and manufacturing capability over low cost.

The event was attended by NITI Aayog member Dr V.K. Saraswat, CSIR Director General Dr N. Kalaiselvi, and other prominent scientists and representatives from the aerospace sector.