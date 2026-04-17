MP: Jabalpur Declared 'Water-Scarce Area', Curbs Tightened​

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, April 17 (IANS) In view of rising summer heat and increasing complaints of water shortage, the Jabalpur district administration has declared the entire district a“water-scarce area” till June 30.​

The move aims to ensure equitable distribution of drinking water and prevent a deepening crisis, Jabalpur District Magistrate Raghavendra Singh stated in a notification issued on Friday.​

“The declaration has been made to ensure equitable distribution of drinking water across rural and urban areas and to meet public needs during the summer,” the district administration said.​

It noted that groundwater levels are falling rapidly due to excessive extraction. Tube wells and other sources are under stress, raising concerns about the availability of drinking water in the coming weeks.​

To address the situation, the administration has reserved all major water sources for drinking and domestic use only.“All rivers, streams, stop-dams and public water sources have been reserved exclusively for essential use,” the order stated. Any non-essential use without permission has been prohibited.​

Strict control has also been imposed on groundwater extraction.“No individual shall construct a new tube well without prior permission,” the order said. Drilling applications will be examined by Sub-Divisional Revenue Officers after due verification.​

Authorities have warned of strict legal action against violations. The order will be enforced under the Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Preservation Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials said monitoring will be done regularly to ensure compliance.​

The administration has also included emergency provisions.“If public water sources dry up, private water sources can be temporarily acquired to maintain supply. This step is aimed at ensuring that no area faces a complete shortage,” it said.​

The move comes amid reports of irregular water supply in several parts of the district. With temperatures rising day by day, demand for water has increased sharply.​

Appealing for public cooperation, the administration said,“Water conservation is essential to manage the situation effectively.”​