Pharmaceutical Industry Mastering Health & Safety Leadership Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 10, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The data underscores opportunities in pharmaceutical safety leadership training by emphasizing the need for leaders to drive safety culture actively. It highlights the importance of understanding leadership's impact on safety outcomes, managing risks, and fostering learning over blame-all crucial in a highly-regulated, dynamic environment.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering Health & Safety Leadership in the Pharmaceutical Industry (June 10, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In the pharmaceutical sector, health and safety performance is inseparable from leadership.

Highly regulated environments, complex processes and constant operational change mean that safety cannot be delegated or managed solely through systems and procedures. It must be actively led.

This practical training course is designed for leaders and managers across pharmaceutical organisations who are responsible for setting direction, shaping culture and ensuring that safety remains embedded in everyday decision-making. It focuses on the practical realities of safety leadership - how leaders influence behaviour, manage risk, communicate effectively and respond constructively when things go wrong.

Drawing on real-world incidents, academic research and cross-industry lessons, the programme explores both routine safety challenges and high-impact, low-frequency risks. Participants will examine how leadership actions, assumptions and communication styles directly affect safety outcomes, often more powerfully than formal controls alone.

The training begins by looking at safety leadership as a social process - one that enables teams to work together to achieve better, safer results. The expert trainer explores how safety culture is formed and sustained, and why leaders must lead by example if they expect safe behaviours from their teams and colleagues.

The training course distinguishes clearly between safety management and safety leadership. While management focuses on monitoring resources and processes, leadership is about setting direction, prioritising risk and ensuring accountability. The expert trainer examines how safety responsibilities can be delegated without losing leadership accountability, and what true competence means in safety-critical roles.

Through detailed case studies and examples, participants will analyse how leadership failures, communication breakdowns and unmanaged assumptions contributed to catastrophic outcomes - and understand what lessons can be learnt.

The training course also addresses leadership risk and human error, exploring the difference between errors and violations, why mistakes occur even among competent professionals, and how leaders should respond in ways that promote learning rather than blame. Particular attention is given to managing assumptions - often described as 'silent assassins' - that can undermine even well-designed safety systems.

Finally, the training course examines extreme risk scenarios and how to prepare for high-impact events that are either unpredictable or known but underestimated. Focusing on and how scenario-based training and tabletop exercises can strengthen organisational resilience and crisis response will build the skills to master H&S in the pharmaceutical workplace.

Who Should Attend:

This training course is designed for leaders and managers across pharmaceutical organisations who have responsibility for safety, risk, and operational decision-making, including:



Senior leaders and executives (Directors, VPs, Heads of Function)

Manufacturing and operations leaders

Quality assurance and quality management leaders

EHS / HSE managers and safety leaders

Engineering, facilities and technical services managers

R&D and laboratory managers

Supply chain and technical operations leaders

Regulatory affairs and compliance leaders Project, change and transformation managers

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to safety leadership and management

Case study: Safety leadership

Case study: Poor communication leads to a disaster

Leadership and risk

Leadership and system weakness Summary and final questions

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Andy Farrall

Andy Farrall FIIRSM CMIOSH MIIAI MIoL is a chartered safety management consultant and accident investigator with over 16 years' experience. He is accredited with the UK Occupational Safety and Health Consultants' Register (OSHCR) and holds numerous professional memberships and qualifications.

His professional experience is wide ranging and international, but of particular relevance is his emergency services background. He spent 12 years in the NHS ambulance service - both as part of an emergency crew and as a control room officer - and twice received a Chief Officer's Commendation for his work at serious road traffic collisions.

During this time, he was called upon to deal with literally thousands of emergencies. Many of them were routine (or as routine as any medical emergency can be), but some of them involved complex, potentially life-threatening, dynamic situations which required tactical coordination with other services.

Overall, his experience and skills developed during his ambulance career were such that he was later invited by the Irish National Ambulance Service College to write and present a series of courses on critical decision-making for their officers and paramedics.

And in 2022 he was invited to speak at the "IXth International Scientific and Practical Conference on Health & Safety" - an international online conference for the Ukraine government which was hosted from Warsaw. His chosen topic for that conference was "Critical thinking: decision making in times of crisis".

He has partnered with IPI Academy to develop, and then present, a series of one-day webinars specifically for the pharmaceutical sector on topics such as managing human error; crisis management; and H&S leadership.

For more information about this training visit

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