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Merz Says Africa Is More Affected by Iran War Than Germany
(MENAFN) According to reports, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that Africa is being more heavily affected by the war involving Iran than Germany, pointing to wider economic and supply chain disruptions.
Speaking at a joint press briefing in Berlin with African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Merz said instability in the Gulf region is affecting oil and fuel supplies across Africa, along with production of agricultural inputs and fertilizers.
“The Iranian regime’s destruction of key infrastructure in the Gulf states is having a direct impact on the supply of oil and fuel in Africa. The production of agricultural inputs and fertilizers is also being affected. Because of its close trade ties with the Middle East, this is hitting Africa even harder than it is hitting us,” he said.
He warned that the consequences could include rising inflation, reduced harvests, and potential food shortages across the continent.
“Inflation is looming. Crop failures are looming. Food shortages are looming,” he added.
According to reports, Merz also emphasized the need for Europe and Germany to help African countries strengthen their economic and energy independence in response to global instability.
Ahead of a planned international conference on Sudan in Berlin, he highlighted the severity of the humanitarian situation, describing it as one of the world’s worst crises.
He said Germany continues to support ceasefire efforts and international mediation initiatives led by countries including the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
Speaking at a joint press briefing in Berlin with African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Merz said instability in the Gulf region is affecting oil and fuel supplies across Africa, along with production of agricultural inputs and fertilizers.
“The Iranian regime’s destruction of key infrastructure in the Gulf states is having a direct impact on the supply of oil and fuel in Africa. The production of agricultural inputs and fertilizers is also being affected. Because of its close trade ties with the Middle East, this is hitting Africa even harder than it is hitting us,” he said.
He warned that the consequences could include rising inflation, reduced harvests, and potential food shortages across the continent.
“Inflation is looming. Crop failures are looming. Food shortages are looming,” he added.
According to reports, Merz also emphasized the need for Europe and Germany to help African countries strengthen their economic and energy independence in response to global instability.
Ahead of a planned international conference on Sudan in Berlin, he highlighted the severity of the humanitarian situation, describing it as one of the world’s worst crises.
He said Germany continues to support ceasefire efforts and international mediation initiatives led by countries including the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
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