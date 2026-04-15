Raphinha Fumes At Refereeing After Barcelona's Champions League Exit

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Barcelona forward Raphinha launched a scathing attack on the refereeing in their Champions League quarterfinal tie as his side were knocked out 3-2 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, having finished both legs with 10 men.

The Brazilian, sidelined through injury for both matches, accused referees Clement Turpin, who officiated the second game, and Istvan Kovacs, from the first, of "robbing" his team.

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"As far as I'm concerned, it was a robbery, not just this match but the other one (the first leg) as well," Raphinha told reporters after Barca's 2-1 win on the night was not enough.

"I think the refereeing is going really badly; the decisions he (Turpin) makes are unbelievable... I really want to understand why they're so afraid that Barcelona will come and win."

Broadcast images showed Raphinha repeatedly making a grabbing motion with his hands after the final whistle, a gesture commonly associated with "stealing".

"It was tough, especially when you realise you have to work three times as hard to win the match," Raphinha added.

"I think this tie was quite misleading, in my view. I think everyone can make mistakes; everyone is human. But when the mistakes keep repeating themselves in exactly the same way, I think that's something we need to pay attention to."

Reuters has asked UEFA for comment.

In last week's first leg, Kovacs sent off Pau Cubarsi in the 42nd minute after a VAR review for hauling down Giuliano Simeone as he raced clear on goal, upgrading an initial yellow card.

Atletico scored from the resulting free kick, Julian Alvarez curling into the top right corner beyond Joan Garcia.

On Tuesday, Turpin followed a similar course as Barca defender Garcia was dismissed after a VAR review for holding Alexander Sorloth from behind while he ran through on goal.

Barcelona had lodged a formal complaint, rejected by Uefa, over an incident early in the second half of the first leg.

They had appealed for a penalty after Atletico keeper Juan Musso appeared to put the ball back in play from a goal kick before Marc Pubill handled inside the six-yard box to retake it.

Kovacs waved play on and VAR did not intervene, prompting angry reactions from the Barcelona bench.

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