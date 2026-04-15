QIIB Announces 'Grand Triple Prize Winner' At An Official Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB announced the winner of the Grand Triple Prize as part of its unprecedented promotional campaign for debit and credit cards,“Win Your Apartment... Your Car... and a Cash Prize All at Once”.

The Bank also revealed four additional winners, each receiving a cash prize of QR100,000 as part of the campaign's rewards. The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Grand Triple Prize was awarded to Sheikh Suhaim bin Hamad al-Thani, while four other customers secured cash prizes of QR100,000 each.

The winners are Abdullah Ahmed Allahlook, Muna Hamad Al Mohannadi, Sheikh Mohammed Saud Al Thani, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

The Grand Triple Prize brings together three rewards in a single offering: a luxury residential apartment in Lusail City by Qatari Diar, a Lexus LX600, and a cash prize of QR100,000.

It stands among the most significant prizes offered by a bank in the local market as part of a promotional banking campaign.

This announcement concludes QIIB's campaign, which ran from August 15, 2025 to January 31, 2026 and focused on encouraging greater use of debit and credit cards. Through the campaign, the Bank sought to promote electronic payment practices by offering high-value incentives and unique opportunities to win.

Marking the occasion, QIIB Deputy CEO Jamal Abdulla al-Jamal said:“We are delighted to present the Grand Triple Prize to the winner of this exceptional campaign, which was carefully designed to set a new benchmark in banking rewards. This initiative reflects the deep appreciation we hold for our customers and their continued trust in QIIB's services.

“Presenting a luxury apartment, a premium vehicle, and a cash prize in a single award represents a truly distinctive approach to banking rewards. It reflects our vision to deliver genuine value and exceptional experiences that go beyond expectations, while strengthening long-term partnerships with our customers”.

Al-Jamal noted: This campaign forms part of QIIB's broader strategy to introduce innovative initiatives that enhance the customer experience and deliver tangible value. The strong engagement it has garnered reflects the trust our customers place in the Bank, as well as their continued interest in the high-value propositions we consistently bring to market.

“At QIIB, we remain committed to advancing our rewards programmes in ways that encourage the adoption of secure and efficient electronic payment solutions. This approach aligns with evolving trends in the banking sector, supports ongoing digital transformation, and contributes to the development of a more cashless economy.”

He added:“We believe our relationship with customers is built on mutual trust and a shared pursuit of success. Accordingly, we will continue to introduce innovative initiatives that create meaningful opportunities to win, while delivering enriched banking experiences that enhance our customers' quality of life.”

QIIB reaffirmed its commitment to delivering impactful promotional campaigns that provide customers with exceptional opportunities to earn valuable rewards. This approach reflects the Bank's strategic focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution in the Qatari market.