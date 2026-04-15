Pharma Facility Project Management Course: Delivering GMP-Compliant Sites On Time And Within Budget (ONLINE EVENT: July 1St - July 2Nd, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Training in GMP-compliant pharmaceutical facility projects offers key market opportunities by addressing the growing demand for enhanced sterile, biologics, and ATMP production capacity. It empowers professionals to manage complex projects efficiently, risk manage, and ensure compliance for regulatory success.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Facility Project Management: Delivering GMP-Compliant Sites On Time and Within Budget (July 1st - July 2nd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



As the pharmaceutical facility projects become increasingly complex, regulated, and time-sensitive, organisations are under intense pressure to design and commission new manufacturing facilities that are GMP-compliant from the beginning. Demand for additional production capacity, spanning sterile plants, biologics production, and advanced therapy (ATMP) is at its peak, so any missed step, a schedule overrun, budget escalation, or compliance gap, can result in serious operational and financial risks.

This intensive two-day course offers delegates training on planning and executing pharmaceutical facility projects under strict GMP requirements. The programme follows the entire project lifecycle, where participants will learn how to develop realistic project scopes, build integrated project schedules, and embed regulatory compliance and Quality by Design (QbD) principles into every phase of the project.

This course also examines industry best practices in scope management, cost control, risk management (aligned with ICH Q9 guidelines), and change control. Case studies and interactive exercises allow delegates to apply these concepts and meet new regulatory guidelines (from FDA, EMA, MHRA, PIC/S, and WHO).

By blending both the technical and managerial aspects of project delivery, this course equips delegates with the skills to lead cross-functional teams (engineering, QA/QC, validation, operations) and deliver facilities right-first-time on time, while ensuring they are inspection-ready for regulatory approval.

Who Should Attend:



Project managers and project engineers

Engineering and Facility managers

Validation professionals

Quality assurance and compliance specialists

Manufacturing and operations managers Consultants, EPCM contractors, and engineering service providers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



Introduction to pharma projects and industry standards

Project lifecycle and quality by design

Risk and change management Procurement and construction management

Day 2



Commissioning and qualification (C&Q) strategies

Facility delivery by modality: sterile/biologics/ATMP/potent OSD

Regulatory and quality compliance

Innovation and acceleration in projects

Project close-out and post-project Case Study

Speakers

Paul Palmer

Paul R Palmer is a Director / Pharmaceutical Consultantanda practicing EU / UK Qualified over 35 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the development, manufacture and supply of medicinal products and medical devices.

Throughout his career, Paul has intentionally taken on all opportunities as they arose in order to develop a broad range of knowledge with an in-depth detailed understanding of manufacturing, storage, distribution, research, computerised systems, as well as the facilities and services to support each.

People and systems have always been a core focus, how to ensure best use, optimise and enhance efficiency. He has a level of curiosity rarely displayed in people taking on the qualified person role in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Culture, behaviour and psychology are all significant influences on the systems and processes we implement, but are often ignored.

Paul studied psychology as part of his MSc in 1993 and has always enjoyed observing the world around him with a curiosity that is rarely satisfied.

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