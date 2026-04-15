Two Firs Filed, 19 Arrested In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri After Ambedkar Jayanti Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), April 15 (IANS) Two FIRs have been registered and 19 people arrested so far in the case related to a dispute over the installation of a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, officials said on Wednesday.

The situation remained tense in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday following clashes that broke out a day earlier after the alleged vandalism of a statue of Ambedkar in the Bankeganj area.

According to officials, tensions escalated on Tuesday evening after the statue was reportedly damaged, leading to a confrontation between locals and the police. The incident occurred on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in the Bankeganj area under the jurisdiction of the Mailani Police Station.

ASP Amit Kumar Rai, speaking to IANS, said, "Two FIRs have been registered -- one by a woman who was allegedly beaten and the other by SHO Mailani against the anti-social elements. Till now, 19 people have been identified and arrested. Identification process for others is underway through the social media videos and CCTV footage."

"The dispute was over the land. People had planned to place a photo of the Baba Saheb and preside over the event. However, the village head tried to install a small statue of Ambedkar there. Some people objected to this, which led to an altercation. Police were informed, and when the personnel arrived, some people started pelting stones at the police. In defence, police used force to calm the situation," he added.

According to the locals, an unidentified individual allegedly damaged the statue, triggering anger among residents.

The situation quickly deteriorated, with protests intensifying into a major disturbance in the area.

However, the police had also objected to the installation of the statue at the site as it was being done without prior permission.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told IANS, "During the Ambedkar Jayanti, a programme was organised in the Bankeganj area where people attempted to install a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. When police objected, people got furious and started creating chaos. They also pelted stones at the officials. Police tried to explain the situation and disperse the crowd. However, now the situation is calm."

According to the locals, an unidentified individual allegedly damaged the statue, triggering anger among residents.

The situation quickly deteriorated, with protests intensifying into a major disturbance in the area.

However, the police had also objected to the installation of the statue at the site as it was being done without prior permission. An agitated crowd vandalised several police vehicles and hurled stones at police personnel, according to the officials.

In response to the situation, police forces from several stations were rushed to the spot, and senior officers were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Officials said a tense calm currently prevails in the area, with continuous monitoring by senior authorities.

A heavy police presence remains in place in the area to ensure that law and order are maintained and to prevent any further escalation.