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Zelenskyy Visits Oslo for High-Level Meetings with Norwegian Officials
(MENAFN) According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo on Tuesday for meetings with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Crown Prince Haakon, and members of the Norwegian parliament.
Zelenskyy is expected to hold what he described as “important meetings” and sign a bilateral agreement aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s security cooperation with Norway. He shared the update on the US social media platform X.
“We continue active diplomacy with our partners for the sake of protecting lives and bringing closer a real and guaranteed peace,” he stated.
His visit to Oslo follows earlier talks in Berlin the same day with the German chancellor.
According to reports, those discussions were part of broader efforts by Kyiv to deepen security arrangements with European allies.
Zelenskyy has recently indicated that Ukraine is working on expanding defense cooperation across Europe, including measures related to protection against drone threats and progress toward European Union accession.
He also said that further negotiations with European partners are expected soon as Ukraine seeks additional support amid the ongoing conflict.
Zelenskyy is expected to hold what he described as “important meetings” and sign a bilateral agreement aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s security cooperation with Norway. He shared the update on the US social media platform X.
“We continue active diplomacy with our partners for the sake of protecting lives and bringing closer a real and guaranteed peace,” he stated.
His visit to Oslo follows earlier talks in Berlin the same day with the German chancellor.
According to reports, those discussions were part of broader efforts by Kyiv to deepen security arrangements with European allies.
Zelenskyy has recently indicated that Ukraine is working on expanding defense cooperation across Europe, including measures related to protection against drone threats and progress toward European Union accession.
He also said that further negotiations with European partners are expected soon as Ukraine seeks additional support amid the ongoing conflict.
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