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Lebanon, Israel Start Historic Direct Talks as War Continues in S. Lebanon
(MENAFN) According to reports, Lebanon and Israel have launched their first round of direct diplomatic talks in more than 30 years, with the United States mediating the discussions while Israeli military operations continue in southern Lebanon against what it describes as Hezbollah-linked targets.
Lebanon’s ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh, and Israel’s ambassador Yechiel Leiter attended the meeting, representing their respective countries.
Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio—who also serves as national security adviser—along with US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, Counselor Michael Needham, and US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz, took part on behalf of the US administration.
Officials briefly posed for photographs before moving behind closed doors to begin negotiations.
According to reports, Rubio cautioned against expecting immediate results, describing the talks as the beginning of a broader process rather than a final agreement.
He said, “All of the complexities of this matter are not going to be resolved in the next six hours, but we can begin to move forward to create a framework where something can happen, something very positive, something very permanent,”
He added, “This will take time, but we believe it is worth this endeavor, and it's a historic endeavor that we hope to build on. And the hope today is that we can outline the framework upon which a permanent and lasting peace can be developed.”
Lebanon’s ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh, and Israel’s ambassador Yechiel Leiter attended the meeting, representing their respective countries.
Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio—who also serves as national security adviser—along with US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, Counselor Michael Needham, and US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz, took part on behalf of the US administration.
Officials briefly posed for photographs before moving behind closed doors to begin negotiations.
According to reports, Rubio cautioned against expecting immediate results, describing the talks as the beginning of a broader process rather than a final agreement.
He said, “All of the complexities of this matter are not going to be resolved in the next six hours, but we can begin to move forward to create a framework where something can happen, something very positive, something very permanent,”
He added, “This will take time, but we believe it is worth this endeavor, and it's a historic endeavor that we hope to build on. And the hope today is that we can outline the framework upon which a permanent and lasting peace can be developed.”
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