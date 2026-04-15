Natural Gas Storage Market Size To Exceed 828.34 BCM By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. natural gas storage market was valued at 145.16 BCM in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2026 to 2035, reaching 221.54 BCM. Growth is supported by strong shale gas output, rising LNG exports, and increasing demand for reliable, continuous energy supply across sectors. Austin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Storage Market Size & Growth Outlook: According to the SNS Insider,“The Natural Gas Storage Market Size was valued at 525.58 BCM in 2025 and is expected to reach 828.34 BCM by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.72% over 2026-2035.” Rising Seasonal Demand Fluctuations to Augment Market Expansion Globally There is a sense of urgency to guarantee storage availability due to the growing dependence on gas-fired power generation and the increasing seasonal variations in home heating and cooling service demands. In order to satisfy the demands of the increasing peak demand periods, utilities and grid operators must guarantee the availability of stored gas. Additionally, the relevance of gas is increased by the increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, which makes storage investments urgent. Consumption levels are also rising as a result of increased industrialization and urbanization. Natural Gas Storage Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: 525.58 BCM

Market Size by 2035: 828.34 BCM

CAGR: 6.06% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024 Get a Sample Report of Natural Gas Storage Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Gazprom PJSC

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Engie SA

TC Energy Corporation

Kinder Morgan Inc.

Enbridge Inc.

Sempra Infrastructure

National Grid plc

Equinor ASA

Uniper SE

Dominion Energy

Korea Gas Corporation

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

PetroChina Company Limited

Royal Vopak N.V.

Chiyoda Corporation

Worley Limited

Technip Energies

Niska Gas Storage Partners Energy Transfer LP Natural Gas Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Underground, Above Ground)

. By End-User (Gas Utilities, Natural Gas Producers, Power Generation Companies, Industrial & Commercial Consumers, Independent Storage Operators)

. By Application (Peak Shaving, Load Balancing, Strategic Reserves, Arbitrage Services)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Underground dominated the Natural Gas Storage Market with ~88% share in 2025 due to the importance of this application in dealing with unexpected rises in gas consumption in extreme weather conditions. Arbitrage services are expected to grow at a rapid rate in the period between 2026 and 2035, driven by increased price volatility in global gas markets.

By End-User

Gas Utilities dominated the Natural Gas Storage Market with ~34% share in 2025 due to their involvement in providing uninterrupted gas supply to residents, commercial, and industrial users. Power generation companies are expected to register the highest growth rate in 2026-2035 due to their increasing reliance on gas-fired power plants as a source of backup energy.

By Application

Peak Shaving dominated the Natural Gas Storage Market with ~38% share in 2025 due to the importance of this application in dealing with unexpected rises in gas consumption in extreme weather conditions. Arbitrage services are expected to grow at a rapid rate in the period between 2026 and 2035, driven by increased price volatility in global gas markets.

Regional Insights:

Due to the region's advanced storage infrastructure, North America had the greatest revenue share in the natural gas storage market in 2025, at over 39%. This includes vast amounts of subterranean storage space in the form of salt caverns and depleted gas fields.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.36% during 2026-2035 due to increasing energy demand in the region because of industrialization, urbanization, and an increasing population. Increasing LNG imports and growing gas infrastructure are creating huge storage demand to meet energy supply needs.

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Recent Developments:



2024: Gazprom continued operating extensive underground gas storage within its Unified Gas Supply System, ensuring seasonal demand balancing and maintaining high storage utilization to support winter supply reliability across markets. 2024: TC Energy expanded its natural gas storage and pipeline network operations, improving storage utilization and system reliability to support increasing demand for gas-fired power and seasonal energy balancing.

Exclusive Sections of the Natural Gas Storage Market Report (The USPs):



INFRASTRUCTURE & STORAGE CAPACITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand the number and types of storage facilities, average capacity, facility distribution (underground vs. above-ground), and modernization trends across regions.

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate injection and withdrawal efficiency, gas cycling turnaround time, loss rates during storage, and overall operational availability of facilities.

SUPPLY CHAIN INTEGRATION & TRADE FLOW ANALYSIS – helps you identify gas injection-withdrawal volumes, import dependency for refilling, integration with LNG terminals and pipelines, and seasonal price arbitrage opportunities.

COST STRUCTURE & ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE – helps you assess storage costs per unit, capital and operational expenditures, and revenue generation potential from storage services.

SAFETY COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you track regulatory compliance levels, incident rates, frequency of inspections, and effectiveness of emergency response systems. MARKET EFFICIENCY & UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover how efficiently storage assets are utilized, balancing supply-demand fluctuations and ensuring energy security during peak demand periods.

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