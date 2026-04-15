WB Polls 2026: BJP's Niladri Dana Campaigns On E-Rickshaw In Bankura

In a unique way of campaigning for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, BJP candidate Niladri Shekhar Dana from the Bankura constituency is campaigning on an e-rickshaw.

Along with Dana, a few other people were also seen following the rickshaw while chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Dana said that at least 100 volunteers are working with him in the region. He further stated that the campaign is being conducted from 8 am to 9 pm, with door-to-door outreach across the constituency.

BJP Candidate Slams TMC Government

He added that the entire region is chanting "Modi-Modi," and claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be defeated and the BJP will win the election. Dana also criticised the TMC, using terms such as "thief," "dacoit," and "thug rule," and said that there is no law and order in the state, alleging that the government is ignoring the people.

He stated that people in Bengal are demanding change and that change will happen. He further assured that justice will be delivered to the needy.

On Coal Scam and ED's Role

Speaking on the West Bengal coal scam during the ruling government, he remarked, "Justice to all, appeasement to none," and added that those who deserve justice will receive it, while those guilty of crimes will be punished.

He further said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is working under the direction of the Supreme Court and is not a political body. He stated that it works for the common people with honesty and that those involved in scams will be arrested.

Another BJP Candidate's Outreach in Birbhum

Earlier, another BJP candidate, Krishna Kant Shah, visited a fish market in Birbhum.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said, "This morning we visited Sainthia's fish market and listened to the people, understanding their concerns. The MLA of this area has kept people in the dark for 10 years. Women here are demanding proper arrangements for taps and clean drinking water. They said they receive water for only one hour in the morning. We listened to all their concerns and urged them to support the formation of a double-engine government in West Bengal." (ANI)

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