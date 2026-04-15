JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Deputy Cms All Is Well In NDA, Says Yadav

New Deputy CMs Dismiss Rift Speculation

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Finance Minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and party leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Addressing the concerns of a speculated rift between the BJP and the JD(U) in Bihar after Samrat Choudhary took oath as the CM, Bijendra Prasad Yadav said, "It is the NDA government again, and there is no need to worry."

Pledge to Continue Nitish Kumar's Work

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, Vijay Kumar Choudhary expressed gratitude towards former CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, "I express gratitude towards Nitish Kumar ji. Getting this responsibility is the result of the trust he has in me. The new government of Bihar will work in the path shown by Nitish Kumar ji. His way of working was incredible, and we are following in his path. The new CM has also said that we will take forward the schemes which were introduced by Nitish Kumar ji." Vijay Kumar Choudhary currently holds Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information & Public Relations, and Building Construction portfolios.

Samrat Choudhary Becomes Bihar's First BJP CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary took oath as Bihar Chief Minister, succeeding Nitish Kumar, who had served as leader of the state for over a decade before deciding to go to the Rajya Sabha. Choudhary became the first BJP CM of Bihar.

Veteran JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar congratulated Samrat Choudhary, expressing confidence in his leadership. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji on taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Bihar today. I am confident that under your leadership, Bihar will develop even more rapidly and join the ranks of the most developed states in the country," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

The 57-year-old Samrat Choudhary has big shoes to fill as he is set to succeed Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as CM for a record 10th time in 2025 after the NDA registered a landmark victory in the assembly elections. His elevation marks the end of an era dominated by Nitish Kumar's "Sushasan" (good governance) and the beginning of a new chapter for the NDA in Bihar. (ANI)

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