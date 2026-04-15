Unruly Conduct By Workers May Lead To Blacklisting Of Agencies, Warns UP Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 15 (IANS) Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam chaired a meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors associated with various industrial units, where it was decided that strict action, including blacklisting and licence cancellation, would be taken against agencies linked to any unruly behaviour by their personnel.

The meeting was convened to ensure full compliance with government guidelines across the district and maintain industrial peace amid ongoing labour-related concerns.

Addressing the participants, the District Magistrate emphasised the crucial role played by outsourcing agencies and contractors in the functioning of industries and in generating employment opportunities, according to an official statement.

She said that it is the responsibility of these agencies to ensure discipline and maintain order among their workers.

The DM directed all contractors to ensure complete adherence to government norms and warned that any misconduct by workers would be attributed to the agency concerned.

"In such cases, strict measures, including blacklisting and cancellation of licences, could be initiated against the agency," she said.

Referring to the minimum wage rates notified by the state government, she informed that unskilled workers are entitled to Rs 13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers to Rs 15,059, and skilled workers to Rs 16,868.

She instructed contractors to ensure that these wages are fully complied with and transferred directly into the bank accounts of workers. The District Magistrate made it clear that any violation of wage norms or exploitation of labourers would invite stringent action, according to the statement.

Highlighting the interdependence between industries, employers and workers, she noted that the smooth functioning of industrial units is essential for safeguarding employment, while stable employment conditions help secure the future of workers.

Any disruption in industrial activity, she said, adversely affects all stakeholders as well as the overall development of the region.

The District Magistrate also urged stakeholders to remain cautious against rumours and misinformation, and called for cooperation and mutual trust to maintain industrial harmony.

She assured that the state government remains committed to protecting the interests of both workers and employers, and that the administration will take prompt action to address any grievances.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Atul Kumar, Deputy Director (Factories) Brajesh, officials from concerned departments, and representatives of various contracting agencies operating in industrial units.