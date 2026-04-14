$200,000 Prize Pool Unlocked! Zoomex Teams Up With Brand Ambassador Emiliano Martínez To Launch EPL Prediction Round 2

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive crypto trading platform Zoomex announced today the highly anticipated return of the " EPL="" Points="" Prediction="" Campaign="" (Round="" 2)".="" Featuring="" a="" massive="" total="" prize="" pool="" of="" $200,000,="" the="" event="" is="" proudly="" endorsed="" by="" Zoomex="" Brand="" Ambassador="" and="" World="" Cup="" Golden="" Glove-winning="" goalkeeper="" Emiliano="" Martínez.="" Global="" users="" are="" invited="" to="" witness="" the="" thrilling="" English="" Premier="" League="" (EPL)="" title="" race="" and="" win="" heavyweight="" rewards="" like="" BTC="" and="" ETH="" through="" accurate="" />

Peak Season, Predict Every EPL Showdown

This "EPL Points Prediction Campaign" covers all the thrilling matches during the final sprint of the Premier League season. Users are no longer just spectators; they can accumulate points through accurate predictions of match outcomes and compete in the fair arena established by Zoomex.

As the brand ambassador, Martínez's professional spirit of "accurate judgment and steadfast guarding" perfectly aligns with Zoomex's core brand values of "fairness, justice, and transparency." While Martínez guards his goal in the Premier League, at Zoomex, he will witness the excitement and fairness of every match alongside our vast user base.

Diverse Ways to Earn Points, Transparent Rules Ensure Fairness

Zoomex consistently adheres to transparent rules, ensuring every user feels engaged and rewarded:



Match Predictions: Predict the outcomes of all EPL matches. Earn 5 points for every correct prediction.

Trading Check-ins: Complete a perpetual contract trade daily or accumulate trading days to earn up to 150 points. Asset Empowerment: Users can further expand their points reserve by making deposits and increasing their trading volume. All points changes can be tracked in real-time.



High-Value Rewards: Direct Exchange for Spot BTC & ETH

Unlike standard bonus rewards, points in this campaign can be directly exchanged for highly valuable digital assets, turning your predictive wisdom directly into wealth:



2,500 Points → Direct exchange for $200 in BTC

1,500 Points → Direct exchange for $100 in ETH 800 Points → Direct exchange for $50 in XRP



A points-consuming "Lucky Draw" is also available, featuring prizes including DOGE, MNT, and other trending tokens, ensuring a wider coverage of rewards.

Brand Vision: Competitive Fun in a Transparent Environment

Zoomex is dedicated to building a trading environment as fair and transparent as a professional sports arena. This campaign requires users to complete the UTA (Unified Trading Account) upgrade, aiming to provide a smoother and safer trading experience.

"We hope to convey Zoomex's original commitment to fair trading to our users through the global spectacle of the EPL," stated Zoomex officially. "Under the witness of Martínez, we will ensure that every reward is distributed based on open and transparent rules, allowing every user who loves football and trading to find their own 'Champion Moment' here."

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast," Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex's commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

For more info: ZOOMEX Website | X | Telegram | Discord



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