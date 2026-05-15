Lavrov, Jaishankar Discuss India-Russia Strategic Partnership In Delhi
Lavrov calls on PM Modi
During the visit, FM Lavrov also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 14. He briefed PM on the progress in bilateral cooperation since the last Annual Summit meeting between India and Russia in December 2025. The discussions also covered regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia/Middle East. PM reiterated India's consistent stand in favour of dialogue and diplomacy, as per the MEA.
BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting Outcome
The Ministers in the Chair's Statement and Outcome Document at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting acknowledged that BRICS members represent a broad diversity of societies and civilisations which are affected differently by unjustified unilateral protectionist measures inconsistent with WTO rules, and that BRICS should focus on promoting a just and fair, stable and predictable environment for mutually beneficial sustainable development.
Emphasising the importance of creating more resilient, reliable and stable supply chains, they agreed that BRICS should work towards broader and more equitable participation of developing economies in higher-value added segments of global manufacturing and production, including through trade and investment initiatives, industrial cooperation, development of complementary production capacities and technology transfer on mutually agreed terms based on national priorities. These initiatives will contribute to economic resilience and help mitigate the impacts of multiple economic disruptions. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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