Occupiers In TOT Donetsk Region Push“Military-Historical Tourism”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“The occupying authorities in Donetsk region have announced that they intend to focus on developing 'military-historical tourism.' This involves creating routes through 'sites of military glory,' monuments, and locations associated with the war,” the statement reads.

The Center emphasizes that such“tourism” projects will primarily serve as a propaganda tool. Through them, the occupiers want to impose a Russian narrative on people, romanticize the war, and justify armed aggression against Ukraine. At the same time, the focus is on“heroism” and“glory,” while the real consequences of the war for local people-death, destruction, and devastation-are either ignored or the blame for them is shifted onto Ukraine.

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“The development of 'military-historical tourism' is also an attempt to monetize the war, turning destroyed cities into a resource for profit and ideological influence. Thus, the war becomes the only 'product' that Russia can offer in the occupied territories-both for the local population and for external propaganda,” the CCD emphasizes.

As reported by Ukrinform, the occupying authorities in Donetsk region plan to use mine wate for public water supply in order to overcome the water crisis.