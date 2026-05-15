In Lviv, Sadovyi Was Doused With Unknown Liquid

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was made by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Region.

It is reported that the incident occurred today, May 15, at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Rynok Square. A passerby ran up and suddenly doused the mayor of Lviv with an unidentified liquid.

“The perpetrator has been identified, he is a 46-year-old resident of Lviv,” the police stated.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty under this article provides for a fine ranging from one thousand to two thousand non-taxable minimum incomes, or probation for up to five years, or restriction of liberty for the same period.

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The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and urgent investigative measures are underway.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was detained in Lviv for firing an air gun in the city center.

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