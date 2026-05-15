Kazakhstan Sees Increase In Inbound Remittances Via IMTS In Mar. 2026
Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the total value of transfers received from abroad reached 16.016 billion tenge ($34.72 million), representing a 3.9% increase from the 15.422 billion tenge ($33.43 million) processed in February.
In terms of the value of money received by Kazakhstan, the leading countries in March were: Russia with 22% share, the U.S. with 17.6% share, Tükiye with 13.8% share, Uzbekistan with 10.7% share, and Germany 8% share.
Other significant countries contributing to the total value of transfers included South Korea, which accounted for 4.7%, Georgia at 3.6%, Kyrgyzstan at 3.6%, Azerbaijan at 1.4%, and France at 1.2%.--
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