US-Iran Talks Likely To Resume This Week After Failed Talks, As Blockade On Iranian Ports Escalates Tensions: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Negotiating teams from the United States and Iran could return to Islamabad later this week to resume talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, Reuters citing sources said on Tuesday.

The development follows the collapse of weekend negotiations in the Pakistani capital, which had raised concerns over the future of a fragile two-week ceasefire.

A source involved in the discussions reportedly said a proposal has been shared with both sides to redeploy delegations.

“No firm date has been set, with the delegations keeping Friday through Sunday open,” a senior Iranian source was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

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Blockade escalates pressure

The diplomatic push comes even as Washington escalated pressure by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports.

In response, Tehran issued strong warnings, calling the move provocative.

An Iranian military spokesperson, as per Reuters, described any restriction on international shipping as:“Piracy,” warning that if Iranian ports were threatened,“no port in the Gulf or Gulf of Oman would be secure.”

The US military said the blockade targets vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, but clarified it would not disrupt neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz at centre of crisis

The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint in the conflict, with Iran having earlier restricted access to most vessels, allowing passage only under its control and subject to fees.

The fallout has been significant, as nearly a fifth of global oil and gas supply previously passed through the narrow waterway.

Despite tensions, shipping data showed three Iran-linked tankers transiting the strait on Tuesday, though none were headed to or from Iranian ports.

Trump signals openness, draws red lines

US President Donald Trump said Iran had reached out and expressed willingness to negotiate.

“They want to make a deal,” Trump said, while reiterating that any agreement must prevent Tehran from possessing nuclear weapons.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation, said there had been progress but key differences remain.

“We had some good signs, but they didn't move far enough,” Vance said.

He added Washington remains firm that enriched nuclear material must be removed from Iran and subject to verification mechanisms.

Ceasefire holds, but fragile

The two-week ceasefire, which paused US-Israeli strike and Iranian retaliation across the Gulf, has largely held during its first week.

However, rhetoric remains heated. Trump warned of decisive action against any perceived threat to the blockade.

“If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED,” he wrote on social media.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, meanwhile, warned that any military vessels approaching the strait would violate the ceasefire.

Global powers cautious on involvement

US allies, including Britain and France, have distanced themselves from direct participation in the blockade but expressed willingness to support maritime security efforts once conditions stabilise.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to chair a virtual conference on Friday.

The meeting will bring together non-belligerent countries to explore a multilateral, defensive mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

China criticises US move

China, the largest buyer of Iranian oil, criticised the US blockade as:“Dangerous and irresponsible,” warning it could further escalate tensions.

While diplomatic signals have offered cautious optimism, the situation remains volatile, with military posturing and economic disruptions continuing in parallel.

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