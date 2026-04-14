Woman Drops ₹70,000 Ring At IPL Stadium For Reel, Loses It, Netizens Say 'Moye Moye' - Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Not everything needs to be part of an online trend-some moments are better kept off camera. One IPL fan appears to have learnt this lesson the hard and rather costly way after losing a ring worth ₹70,000 while filming a reel at a cricket stadium in Punjab. A video circulating on social media shows a woman dropping her ring onto the floor at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium while filming an Instagram reel. What seemed like a planned stunt quickly went wrong when the ring was allegedly lost.

The woman was reportedly at the venue to attend the Sunrisers Hyderabad s Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match on 11 April.

Realisation comes too late

The clip shows the ring bouncing down the stadium steps before the woman realises what has happened. Moments later, she appears shocked and panicked as she begins searching for it.

The video then shows her looking around the area, but the ring, as mentioned in the clip, is“still missing”.

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The post included a caption that read:“ ₹70,000 ka Loss ho gya. Ring is still missing. Agar 'Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium' ka koi admi is video ko dekh rha h to please humari Ring dundke hume vapis krwa de. DM us we will send you the Ticket details. (A loss of ₹70,000. If anyone working at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium is watching the clip, please find the ring and return it to us)."



The video was shared on Instagram by the handle 'MadhuPriya' and has received more than 2,000 views within two days.

Mixed reactions from internet users

As the clip gained attention, users online shared varied reactions. Some questioned its authenticity, while others criticised the act.

Comments included:“Us accha artificial use karna chahiye tha (You should have used an artificial ring instead),” and“Loss is everywhere.”

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Others were more sceptical, with one user saying,“I feel like this is scripted.”

Another comment read:“Which stand? I know some people in the management will try to get it! But a little advice, stop doing trends without using your mind. This is totally on you. Hope you find the ring though.”

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Some also questioned her reaction.“Why is her reaction so chill and calm? Like you just dropped an expensive ring,” one wrote, while another added,“This is ridiculous. What were you even thinking while doing such a trend, and how is this even a trend?” Another wrote:“Moye moye.”