Hail Repair Experts Of Aubrey, Texas Add Car Hand Washing To Their Offerings

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"The first hand-wash customer car in the Hail Repair Experts shop in Aubrey, TX."Hail Repair Experts expands services with hand car washes, building on 15+ years of dent repair and detailing expertise. This not only adds to their offerings, but they also doubled their operating space and brought on Simon to help fulfill the work.

Hail Repair Experts, a trusted name in automotive hail repair and paintless dent removal, has announced the addition of professional hand car washing to its lineup of services, expanding its ability to care for vehicles from repair to finish.

With over 15 years of experience in paintless dent repair (PDR) and automotive detailing the team at Hail Repair Experts has built a reputation for preserving each vehicle's original paint and long-term value. Their process focuses on restoring vehicles without unnecessary repainting, helping customers maintain both appearance and resale value.

The new hand-washing service is a natural extension of their detailing capabilities, offering customers a convenient way to maintain a clean, well-kept vehicle between more intensive services such as paint correction or ceramic coating. Unlike automated washes, hand washing allows for greater attention to detail and helps protect the vehicle's finish.

To support this new service, Hail Repair Experts has added a new team member, Simon, who will help lead and fulfill hand-wash services as demand grows, and they have also doubled their shop space by renting the unit next door.

“Our goal has always been to protect the value of every vehicle we touch,” said Angel Rodriguez, founder and owner of Hail Repair Experts.“Adding hand washing allows us to serve customers at every stage, whether they need hail repair, extensive paint repair, or a maintenance wash.”

Founded by Angel Rodriguez, Hail Repair Experts has been helping Texas car owners navigate hail damage and vehicle restoration with a straightforward, customer-first approach. The team handles everything from free inspections, insurance coordination, vehicle pickup and delivery, and even free rental cars for qualifying customers, making the repair process simple and stress-free for customers.

Based in Aubrey, Texas, the company serves the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area and continues to expand its services to better meet the needs of local drivers better.